Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025

Robert Cannon Gregory Sr.

Robert Cannon, Gregory, Sr., 58, of 4779 Union Hwy, Gaffney, SC, passed June 4, 2019.

He was the son of the late Robert Gregory and Hettie Bell Kelly Gregory. He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and was an employee of Brown's Furniture Company. He was a 1980 graduate of Gaffney Senior High School.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. Limestone Missionary

Baptist Church with burial in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by one son, Robert Gregory, Jr.; two daughters, LaToya Robbs and Brittany Gregory; five grandchildren; one brother, Adrian Gregory; one sister, Linda Gregory; and a host of other family.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 7, 2019
