Blacksburg, S.C. - Robert Lee Ellis, 70, of 312 Young Grove Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Ralph Ellis and Ruby Grigg Ellis. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Limestone College and retired from Duke Power. He was also a former S.C. Highway Patrolman, a Reserve Officer for the Gaffney City Police Department and a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. Robert loved his family, fishing, NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, and was a member of New Harvest Church of God.

Surviving are two daughters, Crissy Ellis Swofford and husband, Brandon of Gaffney and Heather Lee Ellis of Gaffney; two brothers, James Ellis and wife, Donna of Gaffney and Richard Ellis and wife, Darlene, of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Savannah Jones and husband, Austin, Montana Allen, Jaret Swofford, Addy Swofford, Stormii Harris and Kielee Harris; six great-grandchildren, Rylee, Mylee, Josiah, Elijah, Kynlee and Everly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Harold Ellis.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at New Harvest Church of God. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the Church with Pastor Robert Wells and Rev. Martin Hogg officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Harvest Church of God, "Building Fund Family Life Center", 120 Boiling Springs Highway, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the home of Brandon and Crissy Swofford, 1221 Boiling Springs Highway, Gaffney.

