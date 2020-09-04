1/
Robert Erwin
Greenwood, S.C. - Robert Dean Erwin, 78, passed away August 27, 2020, at his home.

He is survived why his wife, Jeanie Erwin, son, Robert (Robb) Erwin Jr. and daughter Cheryl Washington (Kenn). Robert was a grandfather to six grandchildren.

He is also survived by sisters Carole Parker (Dennis), Frances Lail (Ray), Alice Jackson (Billy) and Mary Jo Mullinax (Tip); two brothers, Samuel Erwin (Linda) and Richard Erwin (Becky).

He was preceded in death by his parents Sam Erwin Jr. and Rheba, and a sister, Martha Sue Peeler.

There will be a celebration of life this Saturday, September 5, at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Cheryl Washington on Facebook messenger.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice and Pallative Care, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 4, 2020.
