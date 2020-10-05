1/
Robert Harris
Gaffney, S.C. - Robert Lee Harris, 76, of 611 Blue Branch Road, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Cowpens, he was the husband of the late Debra Ann Kinsey Harris and the son of the late Willie Harris and Nola Martin Harris. He was formerly employed with Shuford-Hatcher Funeral Home, enjoyed gardening and fishing. Mr. Harris was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two sons, David Harris and Michael Harris, both of Gaffney; two brothers, Al Harris and Bill Harris, both of Cowpens; a sister, Mary Turner (John) of Cowpens; and a nephew, Jackie Harris of the home. Mr. Harris was preceded in death by three brothers, Junior Harris, T.J. Harris and Bobby Harris.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 P.M. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Shriner's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 5, 2020.
