GAFFNEY - Robert Wayne Humphries, 59, of 136 Sandy Lane, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Charlene Goldman Humphries and the son of Patricia Ann Byars Humphries of Gaffney and the late Herbert Wayne Humphries. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, avid racing fan, especially Bill Elliott, enjoyed politics, was an avid Trump fan and enjoyed riding motorcycles. Mr. Humphries was employed with Hamrick's for 42 years and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his mother and wife, also surviving are a son, Robert Wayne Humphries II of Gaffney; a daughter, April Dickard and husband, Matt of Boiling Springs; a sister, Robin Humphries Burgess and husband, Mike of Gaffney; two grandchildren, William Knox Dickard and Ryleigh Marie Humphries; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Humphries was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Everly Grey Dickard.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at noon in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Scott Peterson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Providence Baptist Church, 822 Providence Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.