Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Robert Kirby Sr.

Robert Kirby Sr. Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Robert Wilkins Kirby, Sr., 97, formerly of 125 Pleasant Meadows, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Magnolias of Gaffney.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Dorothy "Dot" Blanton Kirby and son of the late Alonzo W. Kirby and Edna Wilkins Kirby. He was a retired selfemployed electrician and a United States Army World War II Veteran. He was a Mason and Shriner and member of Temple Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Dr. Robert W. Kirby, Jr. and wife, Deedra of Cowpens and Greg Kirby and wife, Shirley "Sam" of Gaffney; two daughters, Karen Blalock and husband, Robert Jr., of Gastonia, NC and Denise Humphries and husband, Nicky of Gaffney; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Janet Kirby of Woodruff and Marie Kirby of Gaffney. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith A. Kirby, two brothers, Jack Kirby and Fred Kirby; two sisters, Lonnie B. Spencer and Annie Grace Keller.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Magnolias of Gaffney, 101 Park Court, Gaffney, SC 29341 or Halcyon Hospice, 300 East Henry Street, Suite-A, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.

The family will be at home of Denise and Nicky Humphries, 763 Wilcox Avenue.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019
