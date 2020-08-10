Gaffney, S.C. - Dr. Robert Wilkins Kirby Jr., 72, a former resident of Cowpens, passed from this life to his heavenly home on August 8, 2020 at 10:55 PM.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Deedra Goforth Kirby and the son of the late Robert Wilkins Kirby Sr. and Dorothy Blanton Kirby. Robert graduated from Gaffney High School in 1966 and became an A-Class lineman for the Board of Public Works for 10 years. In 1978, Robert received the call to full time Pastoral Ministry. After this call he attended and graduated from Gardner Webb University. There he represented Gardner Webb as President of the Ministerial Alliance. Robert then graduated from Southeastern Seminary with a Master of Divinity Degree. In 1998 he received his Doctorate of Ministry Degree from Lake Charles Bible College.

Robert pastored five churches, Little Memorial Baptist Church in Gaffney, SC, Setzer's Creek Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, Timberlake Baptist in Roxboro, NC Warrior Creek in Gray Court, SC and Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Cowpens, SC.

After his retirement Robert served as Interim Pastor of Park Hills Baptist Church and supply Pastor at Christian Heights Baptist Church, both of Gaffney. Robert was devoted to and dearly loved his church families. He visited the sick, homebound, hospitals and nursing facilities on a regular basis. The children in each of his Pastorates will never forget receiving their piece of Juicy Fruit gum from "Mr. Preacher" after each service.

In his leisure time, Robert loved to fish. He had a great passion for preaching God's word and catching a big Bass. He always believed that everyone could lose themselves in the things they loved, but could find themselves there also. His motto was "Go fishing and think about the Lord and all His blessings".

To all family and friends, whose lives were touched by Robert, he would surely want you to know that his work on this earth was over. He received another call, an appointment, from which he will not return. This appointment comes with everlasting happiness and glorious reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time.

Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years and their three children, two sons, Robert Wilkins Kirby III and wife, Amy of Gastonia and Jonathan Tyler Kirby of Spartanburg; a daughter, Tessa Marie Cash and husband, Travis of Gaffney; nine precious grandchildren will always remember their PaPa and all his love and hugs, Jordan Finley, Tyler Powell, Kaitlyn Kirby, Kaylee Cash, Jonathan Kirby, Lizzie Cash, Carleigh Cooke, Kelsey Johnson and Chloe Cooke; two sisters, Denise Humphries and husband, Nicky of Gaffney and Karen Blalock and husband, Robert of Gastonia; brother, Greg Kirby and wife, Shirley (Sam) of Gaffney, father-in-law, Reverend John B. Goforth of Gaffney; eight nephews; and three nieces. He was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Kirby; and his second mother mother-inlaw, Carolyn Goforth, all of Gaffney.

Because of the COVID- 19 restrictions and precautions, services for Robert will be private for the immediate family only.

Family members will be at the residence of 288 Battleground Road, Cowpens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gibbs Cancer Center, "In memory of Robert", 380 Serpentine Drive, Suite- 200, Spartanburg, SC, 29303.

