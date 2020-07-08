Robert Martin

Gaffney - Robert Lee Martin, 71, of 416 Shalimar Dr., passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Angela Blanton Martin and the son of the late Piney Trees Martin Sr. and Frances Elizabeth Allison Martin. Robert worked in advertising for the Gaffney Ledger for over forty years and for the Cherokee Chronicle for four years and was a member of Draytonville Baptist Church. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Martin is survived by two sons, Matthew Blake Martin and Ashton Blaine Martin; two daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Martin and Mary Katherine Martin; two brothers, Piney Trees Martin II and Danny Kay Martin; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Draytonville Baptist Church with Dr. Keith Harrill, Mrs. Debra Williamson, and Mr. Ashton Martin officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at the end of the service until noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to his children's college funds, 416 Shalimar Dr, Gaffney, SC 29341

The family will be at the residence.

