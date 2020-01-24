|
Concord, N.C. - Robert Lee McAbee, 77, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
Robert was born March 7, 1942 in Gaffney, SC to the late James and Bessie McAbee. He was also preceded in death by sister, Gladys Byars and brother, Earl McAbee.
Robert was a truck driver and enjoyed being the owner/operator. He loved being outdoors, especially riding his lawn mower and playing golf. Robert enjoyed listening to, playing and singing old country music and traditional hymns. He was a member of Friendship Southern Baptist in Concord. Robert was a very loving and supportive husband, father, grandpa, Pa, and brother. He loved his family until the very end.
Survivors include beloved wife of 38 years, Cathy Edwards McAbee; daughter, Debbie (Terry) Robinson of Gaffney, SC; son, Tony (Carrie) McAbee of Plainfield CT; daughter, Cayce McAbee of Concord; five grandchildren, Kevin Robinson, Kirk (Ashley) Robinson, Corbyn McAbee, Bryson McAbee and Brayden Philemon; greatgranddaughter, Adaline Robinson; brother, Ralph McAbee of Gaffney, SC; numerous nieces and nephews; and 3 faithful dogs, Lucy, Brody, and Milo.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg, NC. The funeral service will be on Saturday at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel, officiated by Rev. Robert Mayfield. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, Harrisburg.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the McAbee family.
