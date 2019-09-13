|
|
Blacksburg - Robert Lee Sisk, 55, of 503 Dravo Rd., passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Diane Sisk Cooper and the late Emmanuel Spake. Mr. Sisk formerly worked in construction and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Sisk is survived by his long time companion, Tammy Budd; four children, Alice Lopez and husband, Elias, Stephenie Messer and husband, Clarence Messer Jr, Stephen Sisk Sr., and Kimberly Sisk; two sisters, Evelyn Stephens and husband, Terry, and Barbara Strickland and husband, Greg; and thirteen grandchildren, Margaret Messer, Leyla Sergent, Christopher Sergent, Clarence Messer III, Shyann Sisk, Justin Sisk, Lillymay Brooke Messer, Kayden Waters, Stephen Sisk Jr, SallyAnn Sisk, Vanessa Sisk, Aexii Bravo, and Jaylen Bravo.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary.
The family will be at the residence.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Sisk family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019