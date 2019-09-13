Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334

Robert Sisk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Sisk Obituary

Blacksburg - Robert Lee Sisk, 55, of 503 Dravo Rd., passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Diane Sisk Cooper and the late Emmanuel Spake. Mr. Sisk formerly worked in construction and was of Baptist faith.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Sisk is survived by his long time companion, Tammy Budd; four children, Alice Lopez and husband, Elias, Stephenie Messer and husband, Clarence Messer Jr, Stephen Sisk Sr., and Kimberly Sisk; two sisters, Evelyn Stephens and husband, Terry, and Barbara Strickland and husband, Greg; and thirteen grandchildren, Margaret Messer, Leyla Sergent, Christopher Sergent, Clarence Messer III, Shyann Sisk, Justin Sisk, Lillymay Brooke Messer, Kayden Waters, Stephen Sisk Jr, SallyAnn Sisk, Vanessa Sisk, Aexii Bravo, and Jaylen Bravo.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Sisk family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now