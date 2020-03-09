|
Chesnee, SC - Robert Tucker, Jr., 78, of 150 Parris Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Union, he was the husband of Joyce Ann Cox Tucker and son of the late Clarence Tucker and Leona Davis Tucker. He was a Mason, enjoyed fishing, loved tractors and music, especially gospel and country music. He was the former owner/operator of Tuck's Services and a member of Arrowwood Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Joey Tucker and wife, Sondra of Chesnee and Keith Tucker (Crissy) of Inman; a daughter, Lisa Horne and husband, Wilkes of Chesnee; three sisters, Thelma Boulware of Buffalo, Ruth Jeanette Blake of Inman and Mary Ann Brannon and husband, Earle of Duncan; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Ralph Tucker, Bobby Tucker, Ray Tucker, Wilson Tucker, Richmond Tucker and J.D. Tucker; and two sisters, Lorene Tucker and Elsie Brock.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Scott Coggins officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1905.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 9, 2020