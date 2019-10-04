|
Blacksburg - Robert Dean Wisher, 77, of 141 McKee Drive, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Wendover Hospice Home surrounded by his family. Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Cindy Montgomery Wisher and the son of the late Gerald Wisher and Elmer Wright Wisher. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Broad River Baptist Church, 420 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Wisher family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019