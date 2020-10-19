Robin Earls

Gaffney, S.C. - Robin Elizabeth Earls, 52, of 611 West Buford Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Rutherfordton, NC, she was the wife of Scott Meadows Earls and the daughter of the late Robert Earls and Virginia Newton Earls. Mrs. Earls was a homemaker and a member of Open Door Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, also surviving are two sons, Wes Earls (Risa) of Gaffney and Scottie Earls (Kaitlyn) of Inman; a sister, Lori McAbee (Cotton) of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Emma Earls, Kaitlyn Earls, Risa Earls, Aydan Robarts and Jackson Earls; and two nephews, Cody McAbee and Chris Henderson. Mrs. Earls was preceded in death by a brother, James Robert Earls Jr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date by the family.

The family will be at the residence.

