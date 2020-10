Gaffney, S.C. - Robin Elizabeth Earls, 52, of 611 W. Buford Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her residence. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Open Door Baptist Church. Memorial services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the Church with Pastor Joe Brackins officiating. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.