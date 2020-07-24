1/
Robina Owens
Boiling Springs, S.C. - Robina Salvador Owens, 81, of 231 Oak Circle, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Boston, MA, she was the wife of the late Donnie Wayne Owens, Sr. and daughter of the late Frank Salvador and Robina Howard Salvador Dignan and stepdaughter of the late Jimmy Dignan. She retired from Rieter Corporation Galloway Productions, loved her family and cross stitching and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are three sons, Kenny Owens (Ann) of Christiansburg, VA, Donnie W. Owens, Jr. of Galax, VA and Michael Owens (Elizabeth) of Louisa, KY; a sister, Rose Burke (Richard) of Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Ray Owens and Terry Owens and five sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely and Mr. Kenny Owens officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
Frederick Memorial Gardens
JUL
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about your loss Kenny, Michael, and Donnie. My prayers are with you.
April Cudd
Friend
