Robina Owens

Boiling Springs, S.C. - Robina Salvador Owens, 81, of 231 Oak Circle, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Boston, MA, she was the wife of the late Donnie Wayne Owens, Sr. and daughter of the late Frank Salvador and Robina Howard Salvador Dignan and stepdaughter of the late Jimmy Dignan. She retired from Rieter Corporation Galloway Productions, loved her family and cross stitching and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are three sons, Kenny Owens (Ann) of Christiansburg, VA, Donnie W. Owens, Jr. of Galax, VA and Michael Owens (Elizabeth) of Louisa, KY; a sister, Rose Burke (Richard) of Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Ray Owens and Terry Owens and five sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely and Mr. Kenny Owens officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

The family will be at their respective homes.

