Shelby - Rodney Eugene Kee, 55, of 424 Suttle Street, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Atrium Health Cleveland. Born in Shelby, he was the son of the late James McGill and Katherine Thompson Kee. Funeral services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary Chapel, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Kee family.