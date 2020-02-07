|
Rev. Roger Dale Childers, 76, of 106 Parker Street Blacksburg, SC, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence. A native of Cherokee County, he was the son of the late Wesley and Minnie Jackson Childers. He was the husband of Patricia Hamrick Childers. He loved the Lord and his family deeply. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He also loved and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and his great grandson.
In addition to his wife, those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Robbie (Tracey) Childers, Rock Hill, SC, and Roger (Kelly) Childers, Jr., Blacksburg, his daughters, Karen (Deany) Mullinax, Gaffney and Debbie (Jimmy) Cohey, Gaffney, 7 granchildren and 1 great grandson. In addition, he is survived by sisters, Ruth Richards, Blacksburg and Jackie Dover, Gaffney.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Grace McCraw, Gaffney and brothers Marvin, James and John Childers.
The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February, 8, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Allen Peeler officiating. Grace Baptist Church is located at 2222 Union Hwy, Gaffney, SC. At other times the family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The Gore family of White Columns is serving the Childers family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 7, 2020