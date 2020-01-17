|
Inman, S.C. - Roger Lee Jones, 86, of 750 Grace Valley Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the companion of Barbara Nance for 24 years and son of the late William Quincy "W.Q." Jones and Edna Brown Jones. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from the City of Gaffney, a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints. He loved his family, mechanics, gardening, farming and the outdoors.
Surviving are four sons, Christopher Randall Jones, James Nance, Jr. and wife, Teresa, both of Gaffney, Thomas Nance of Spartanburg and Eric Ruppe and wife, Kim of Chesnee; three daughters, Crystal Jones of Gaffney, Heather Hinchliffe and husband, John of Boiling Springs, SC and Ashley McFalls and husband, Carl of Spartanburg; eleven grandchildren, Steven Jones, Tyler Jones and wife, Desiree, Trent Jones, Brandon Nance and wife, Vicki, Jayme Nance and wife, Kelly, Michael Webber and wife, Katrina, Casey Moore and husband, Wayne, Brittany Stadalsky and husband, Stephen, Brooke Yim and wife, Sophie, Olivia Hinchliffe and Madison Hinchliffe; numerous greatgrandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Jack E. Daniel Chapter 54, P.O. Box 604, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
