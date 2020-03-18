|
|
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Roger Dale Martin age 59, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born in Gaffney, SC, he was a son of the late Col. Yates and Betty Martin. Roger was preceded in death by an uncle, Billy Burgess.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Brenda Martin; aunts, Patsy Burgess Pool (Ray), Elaine Burgess and Nellie Moore; an uncle, Charles Martin; a sister in law, Loretta Rumpf (Donald) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 18, 2020