Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334

Roger Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger Moore Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Mr. Roger Dean Moore, 74, of 501 8th Street, passed away on May 15, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Cherokee Falls, he was the husband of Rossana dechiara Moore and the son of the late Charlie and Morie Moore.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Moore is survived by his daughter, Maria Sorrels and husband, David, of Cowpens; one brother, Charlie Moore; three grandchildren, Natalie Harris, Kyle Sorrels and wife, Megan, and Houston Sorrels; and one great-grandchild, Kolton Sorrels.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 pm at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC. Funeral services will immediately follow in the chapel at 3:00 pm. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at 101 Meadow Lake Drive, Cowpens, SC 29330.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Moore family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now