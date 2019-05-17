Gaffney, S.C. - Mr. Roger Dean Moore, 74, of 501 8th Street, passed away on May 15, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Cherokee Falls, he was the husband of Rossana dechiara Moore and the son of the late Charlie and Morie Moore.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Moore is survived by his daughter, Maria Sorrels and husband, David, of Cowpens; one brother, Charlie Moore; three grandchildren, Natalie Harris, Kyle Sorrels and wife, Megan, and Houston Sorrels; and one great-grandchild, Kolton Sorrels.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 pm at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC. Funeral services will immediately follow in the chapel at 3:00 pm. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at 101 Meadow Lake Drive, Cowpens, SC 29330.

