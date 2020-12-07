Blacksburg - Roger Dale Parris, 72, of 559 Rock House Road, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at his sister's home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Odell Parris and Jeanette Black Parris. Mr. Parris retired as a carpenter from Marvin Owens Construction in Gaffney and served in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corps.

Surviving Mr. Parris are two sons, Roger Wayne Parris and Ronnie Dean Parris, a daughter, Amanda Parris Thomas, a sister, Barbara Davidson, and a special nephew, Brian Lee Davidson.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Parris will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

