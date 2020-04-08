Home

Roger Pruitt

Roger Pruitt Obituary

Union - Roger Dell Pruitt, 48, of 124 Boyd St., passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Christine Rhinehart and the son of the late Richard and Gloria Henderson Jones. Roger previously worked in construction.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Pruitt is survived by two daughters, Heather and Ashley Pruitt, both of Gaffney; a granddaughter, Kyndall High; a brother, Jimmy Lewis, of Gaffney; and two sisters, Linda Henry and husband, Chris, of Cowpens and Teresa Crowe of Gaffney.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his maternal grandparents, James and Betty Blanton.

At Mr. Pruitt's request, no services are scheduled.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Pruitt family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 8, 2020
