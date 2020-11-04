Gaffney, S.C. - Roger Dale White, 61, of 300 Annette Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House.

Born in Clinton, he was the son of the late Lloyd Thomas White and Alma Ezell White. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from construction, loved his family and sports, especially football, and attended Temple Baptist Church.

Surviving are a sister, Gayle White Davis (Ernest) of Duncan; a niece, Dana Lynn Davis Trudeau (Luke) of Easley.

No services are scheduled.

The family will be at their respective homes.

