Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

Roland Camp Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland Camp Jr. Obituary

Roland Camp Jr., 65, of 210 W. Carolina Street, Blacksburg, passed away Sunday, December 15, in his home.

He was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late Roland Camp and Clarissa Conner Camp.

Roland was a graduate of Blacksburg High School and was inducted in the school's Hall of Fame in 2003. He joined Concord Baptist Church at an early age. He was a former employee of Hoechst Celanese and McAbee Mail Construction Company.

Surviving are: a son, Rolland Galloway (Christi) of Rock Hill, SC; step-son, Jeremiah Johnson; fiancé, Tammie Johnson, of Blacksburg; two brothers, John Camp and Charles Camp of Blacksburg, SC; two sisters, Patricia Hull and Brenda Brown both of Blacksburg, SC; sister inlaw, Jessie Camp, of Cowpens, SC; five grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be Saturday, at 1 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with the Reverend S.L. Ford officiating. Interment will follow in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -