Roland Camp Jr., 65, of 210 W. Carolina Street, Blacksburg, passed away Sunday, December 15, in his home.
He was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late Roland Camp and Clarissa Conner Camp.
Roland was a graduate of Blacksburg High School and was inducted in the school's Hall of Fame in 2003. He joined Concord Baptist Church at an early age. He was a former employee of Hoechst Celanese and McAbee Mail Construction Company.
Surviving are: a son, Rolland Galloway (Christi) of Rock Hill, SC; step-son, Jeremiah Johnson; fiancé, Tammie Johnson, of Blacksburg; two brothers, John Camp and Charles Camp of Blacksburg, SC; two sisters, Patricia Hull and Brenda Brown both of Blacksburg, SC; sister inlaw, Jessie Camp, of Cowpens, SC; five grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, at 1 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with the Reverend S.L. Ford officiating. Interment will follow in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 20, 2019