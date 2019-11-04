|
|
Gaffney, SC - Dr. Ronald Wayne Cope, 72, of 135 Saxon Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at his residence.
Born in St. Louis, MO, he was the husband of Barbara Lynn Neunuebel Cope and the son of the late Emmette Lowell Cope and Dorothea Elizabeth Witt Cope. Dr. Cope grew up in Lincoln County, MO and was a graduate of Buchanan High School in Troy, MO. He was also a graduate of the University of Missouri, where he received his Bachelors, Masters, Specialist, and Doctorate degrees, all in education. Dr. Cope began his career in education in 1968 and was a teacher and administrator at six school districts in Missouri before moving to South Carolina. He retired from Cherokee County Schools where he had been a principal at Granard Middle School and Luther Vaughn Elementary.
Dr. Cope was a founder and chairman of the Advisory Board for Cherokee County First Steps and was Vice-Chair of the Advisory Board for the Gaffney Salvation Army. He enjoyed photography and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Mizzou Tigers fan. Dr. Cope was also a member of Limestone Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, chair of the personnel committee, and member of the building and grounds committee.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are daughters, Tara Cope of Chicago, IL; Nicole Cope of Columbia, MO; Jessica Cope of Los Angeles, CA; Dawn Heigele (Phillip Benningfield) of Salida, CO; and Toby Collins (John) of St. Louis, MO; a brother, Dale Cope (Cheryl) of Troy, MO; and two grandchildren, Alexis Ackerman and Lily Collins, both of St. Louis, MO.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Limestone Presbyterian Church. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the Church with Rev. Jon Van Deventer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County First Steps, P.O. Box Gaffney, SC 29342; Limestone Presbyterian Church, 101 E. Jefferies Street, Gaffney, SC 29340; or Salvation Army, 601 Colonial Ave., Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019