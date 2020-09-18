1/1
Ron Fluet
{ "" }
Gaffney, S.C. - Ronald Armand Fluet, 60, of 131 Quail Run, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Fall River, MA, he was the husband of Douglas Dean Barrier and son of the late Armand Fluet and Georgianna LaFlamme Fluet. He retired from Nissan of Shelby, loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren, and was of the Catholic faith. He loved collecting Fenton glassware, antiquing, cooking and was a professional chef, and traveling to the mountains.

Surviving in addition to his husband are five daughters, Kristelynn Fluet of Forest City, NC, Ashleigh Fluet, Joscelynn Fluet, both of Gaffney, Kimberlee Edwards (Jimmie) and Brittnelynn Fluet, both of Shelby, NC; two sisters, Diana Marcille of Mellsville, WV and Donna Ring (Bruce) of Middletown, CT; fourteen grandchildren; a special niece, Stacey DeJesus (Allen) of West Hartford, CT; numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother, Leo Fluet.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 18, 2020.
