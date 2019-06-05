Dr. Ronald "Ron" Arthur Horton, 82, died in his home on June 2, 2019 in Greenville, SC.

He taught Literature, Philosophy, and Writing at Bob Jones University for 59 years.

Dr. Horton is survived by three daughters: Jennifer (Ted) Miller of Greenville; Jocelyn (Dennis) Rafaill of Gross Pointe, Michigan; and Jessica (Bevan) Elliott of Greenville; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Martha Dillard Horton; his parents, Wallace and Jessie Horton; a granddaughter, Catherine Miller; a sister, Carol Brenneman; and a twin brother, Donald Horton.

Friends may visit the family from 6- 8:00 PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations Century Drive. The funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019 in War Memorial Chapel on the campus of Bob Jones University, with burial service immediately following at Graceland East Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held later at Dr. Horton's church, Trinity Baptist Church in Gaffney, where he faithfully taught and served for 32 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 907 E. Oneal St., Gaffney, SC 29340, www.tbcgaffney.org. Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.