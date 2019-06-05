Home

Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
War Memorial Chapel on the campus of Bob Jones University
Burial
Following Services
Graceland East Memorial Park

Ronald Horton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Horton Obituary

Dr. Ronald "Ron" Arthur Horton, 82, died in his home on June 2, 2019 in Greenville, SC.

He taught Literature, Philosophy, and Writing at Bob Jones University for 59 years.

Dr. Horton is survived by three daughters: Jennifer (Ted) Miller of Greenville; Jocelyn (Dennis) Rafaill of Gross Pointe, Michigan; and Jessica (Bevan) Elliott of Greenville; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Martha Dillard Horton; his parents, Wallace and Jessie Horton; a granddaughter, Catherine Miller; a sister, Carol Brenneman; and a twin brother, Donald Horton.

Online condolences may be left at www.mackeymortuary.com.

Friends may visit the family from 6- 8:00 PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations Century Drive. The funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019 in War Memorial Chapel on the campus of Bob Jones University, with burial service immediately following at Graceland East Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held later at Dr. Horton's church, Trinity Baptist Church in Gaffney, where he faithfully taught and served for 32 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 907 E. Oneal St., Gaffney, SC 29340, www.tbcgaffney.org. Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 5, 2019
