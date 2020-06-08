Gaffney, SC – Dr. Ronald "Ron" Bryan Jackson, Sr., 77, of 209 Maple Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, SC, he was first married to the late Diane Baker Jackson, was the husband of Karen Alley Jackson of the home, and son of the late Douglas Jackson and Mattie Mae B. Jackson. Ron was a member of First Baptist Church, Spartanburg.

Ron gave his heart to Christ at age 12, and his lifelong journey of service began. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School. He then earned his BA from Baptist College of Charleston; attended New Orleans Theological Seminary; earned his Master of Ministry from Southern Baptist Center for Biblical Studies; and earned his Doctor of Divinity from Covington Theological Seminary. Ron was the recipient of the Silver Crescent, South Carolina's highest award for voluntary service, and he received the Lifetime Ministry Award for 54 years of service in Faithful and Pastoral Ministry.

Ron served as Interim pastor of Parkway Baptist Church, Chester, SC; Pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, Charleston, SC; Associate Chaplain of Bourbon Street, New Orleans, LA., conducting evangelistic meetings in 16 states, Canada and England; Pastor of Park View Baptist Church, Columbia, SC; Pastor of Rock Hill Baptist Church, Inman, SC; Pastor of First Baptist Church, Bremen, Georgia; and Pastor of East Gaffney Baptist Church, Gaffney, SC, where he was later named as Pastor Emeritus, a honor that was most special to him. He also served as First Vice President of The South Carolina Baptist Convention, as well as serving on several other committees and boards. Ron was a guest speaker for several government and community organizations, and was invited to open in prayer for the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. After retiring from East Gaffney Baptist Church, Ron served as interim and supply pastor for several churches. He also served as professor for Covington Theological Seminary, and served on their Board of Trustees.

As Ron neared retirement age, he answered God's call to begin Parson's Pantry Ministry, Inc., providing financial assistance to needy pastors, widows of pastors, and married ministerial students, which he served passionately and faithfully with his wife, Karen. He walked hundreds of miles to raise funds and awareness for this ministry. Ron loved the Lord Jesus and being a preacher of the Gospel. He was a devoted husband, father, and servant of Christ. Ron loved "Special K", his family and friends, and Little Debbie Cakes. He loved being a pastor, laughing, reading, being "Paw-Paw", listening to music – especially hymns, exercising…lots of walking, and he loved his and Karen's little dog, Millie.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Kimberly Jackson McMillin (Joey) of Inman; two sons, Bryan Jackson of Shelby, NC and Brockman Burgess (Libby) of Gaffney; a brother, Brent Jackson of Great Falls; a sister-in-law, Beth Alley Baker (Tommy) of Easley; three grandchildren, Joseph Benjamin McMillin (Caroline), Samantha McMillin Smith (Jacob), and Anna Elizabeth Burgess; a great-grandson, Joseph Asher McMillin; numerous nieces and nephews.

Ron will lie in state from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Due to Covid19 restrictions, funeral services will be private for the immediate family. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held for Ron in September 2020 for everyone whose lives were touched by him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Baptist Foundation of SC for Parson's Pantry Endowment Account. Please write on the memo line of your check: For Acct # JA002, so that your gift will be credited to the Parson's Pantry Endowment Fund.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com