Gaffney, SC - Ronald Lee Stroupe, 56, of 825 Fourth Street, Gaffney, passed away, Sunday, June 14th, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg. A native of Cherokee County, he was the son of Benay Sisk Horn and the late Nesbitt Horn. Mr. Stroupe was a veteran and served our country with the United States Army. He enjoyed racing, local and NASCAR. He loved his family, especially his mother spending time traveling with her. He was retired but was formerly a cab driver in Gaffney.

He was the husband of Beverly Hall Stroupe of the home. In addition to his wife, left to cherish his memory, is his son, Jason Hall (wife Hanna), of Gaffney. Also brothers, Dennis (wife Melinda) Stroupe, Darrell Stroupe, Steve Stroupe, and Ricky Horn (wife Barbara), sisters, Libby Lanning, Jackie Spencer (husband Doug), and Rebecca (Becky) Stroupe, all of Gaffney, 5 nieces; Tammy Horn, Krystal Turner, Brandi Jones, Joy Stroupe and Tabby Stroupe. 6 nephews; Dennis Stroupe, Billy Joe Stroupe, Chris Wessinger, Ronnie Wessinger, Jr., Mitchell and Michael Blanton. He has 4 great-nieces, Kay Lee Millen, Brooklyn Turner, Kensly Black, and Marissa Jones; 2 great nephews, Austin Shippy and Brandon Wessinger.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brothers; Jimmy Sisk, Bobby Stroupe, Kenneth Horn, and Gary Horn.

Memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

E-condolences may also be sent to whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Gore Family of White Columns is serving the Stroupe Family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 17, 2020.
