|
|
Pacolet, S.C. - Ronald "Ronnie" Dennis Parris, 71, of 430 Hillbrook Circle, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Pacolet, he was the husband of the late June Elaine Teaster Parris and son of the late William C. Parris and Hattie Ethel Camby Parris. He was a retired detective with the Spartanburg County Sheriff 's Department and a member of White Plains Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Ron Parris and wife, Joy of Gaffney; a daughter, Suzanne Bridges and husband, Chris of Pacolet; a sister, Miriam Millwood of Jonesville; four grandchildren, Brandon Blackwood, Payton Bridges, Hunter Parris and Shyann Parris. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at White Plains Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Jack Williams, Rev. Bill Jones and Dr. Bob Finley officiating. Interment will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the residence, 430 Hillbrook Circle, Pacolet, SC 29372.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019