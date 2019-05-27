Gaffney, S.C. - Ronald Albert Ramsey, Sr., 77, of 908 Green River Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Blacksburg, he was first married to the late Marilyn Keller Ramsey and the husband of Juanita Lavender Ramsey and the son of the late Luther Albert Ramsey and Lillie Mae Hoffman Ramsey. He was retired from Cherokee County and The City of Gaffney. He was a former Cherokee County Councilman, was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and Flea Markets. Mr. Ramsey was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are a son, Ronald Albert Ramsey, Jr. and wife, Linda of Pacolet; a daughter, Angela Renee Allison and husband, Brooks of Gaffney; a stepson, Reverend Chris White and wife, Rhonda of Chesnee; four sisters, Corliss Robertson and husband, Danny, Loyce Sullivan and husband, Pat, Joyce Bright and husband, Ken, and Brenda Elmore, all of Gaffney; two step-grandchildren, Faith White and Dalton White. Mr. Ramsey was preceded in death by six sisters, Barbara Jean Fowler, Betty Vassey, Hazel Crawford, Cleo Palmer, Louise Wood and Willie Mae Ramsey; and a brother, Frank Delano Ramsey.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the church with Reverend Tom Campbell, Reverend Chris White, Reverend Jay Crawford and Reverend Al McKinney officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC, 29303 or Macedonia Baptist Church, 216 Macedonia Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

