Ronald Stavely, age 73, passed away on March 28, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Dianne Henderson of Spartanburg, SC, a son, Joel Stavely of Cordova, TN, four grandchildren, Vivian Waycaster, Chad Stavely, Miranda Stavely, and Brent Stavely of Cordova, TN, one great grandchild, Ezra Waycaster of Cordova, TN, a sister Martha Lynn Beggs of Hughes, AR, and a brother Max Stavely of Winnsboro,TX.
Born in Gibson County, TN, on September 2, 1946, Ronald was the son of the late Elgie Dee Stavely and Edna Louise Stewart Stavely. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Stavely, and two sisters, Rachel Lewis and Laska Jean Dennison.
Ronald was an avid photographer. He also loved spending time in his garden.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 1, 2020