|
Gaffney, S.C. - Ronald Gene Bostic, 67, of 139 Mountain Laurel Trail, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Theresa Mathis Bostic and son of Ann Jones Bostic Harvey of Boiling Springs, SC and the late Tampico Bostic and stepson of the late William "Bill" Harvey. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from the Board of Public Works, and was a member of New Harvest Church of God. He loved tinkering with old cars and working with his hands. He also enjoyed watching college football and NASCAR. Most of all, he was excited to share his faith with anyone who would listen.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three daughters, Hollie Pennington and husband, Todd, Heather McCraw and husband, John, and Heidi Bostic, all of Gaffney; a sister, Meg Quinn and husband, Cleve of Boiling Springs, SC; a half-sister, Sandra Bostic Herman of Landrum; a half-brother, Larry Bostic of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Alyssa Pennington and Ridge Mc- Craw who brought incredible joy to his life; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father and stepfather, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Debra Lynn Bostic and Kathy Diane Bostic Clinton.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at New Harvest Church of God with Pastor Robert Wells and Mr. Jason Sparks officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Harvest Church of God Family Life Center Building Fund, P.O. Box 1715, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the home of Jerry Mathis, 105 Country Club Road, Gaffney.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.