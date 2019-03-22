|
Ronnie Franklin Childers, 71, of Inman, husband of Peggy Jennings Childers, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday March 20, 2019. Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Lee Roy Childers and the late Frances Lucile Robertson Childers. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm at Cannon Funeral Home in Fountain Inn. The Funeral Service will follow beginning at 3:00 pm in the Whispering Waters Garden at Cannon Memorial Park.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019
