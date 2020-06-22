Gaffney, S.C. - Ronnie "Bear" Clyde Keller, 70 of 2340 Chesnee Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Janice Moore Keller and the son of the late Robert Clyde "R.C." Keller and Myrtle McSwain Keller. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Spartanburg Technical College and was retired from Cherokee County School District. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, farming, flea markets and spending time with his family. Ron had a fun sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was an avid Gaffney Indian and Clemson Tiger football fan. Mr. Keller was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, where he was a RA Leader for 20 years.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are two sons, Seth Keller (Angel McCurry) and Clayton Keller (Kristin Meents), both of Gaffney; two daughters, Wendy Keller Holcombe of Rock Hill and Nicole Barnes (Jeffery) of Gaffney; four sisters, Sybil Sellars of Belton, Iris Bradley (Spanky) of Gaffney, Barbara Bowen (Paul) of Shelby and Millie Martin of Hendersonville; six grandchildren, Alexander Holcombe, Holli Barnes, Cashton Barnes, Lliam Keller, Christian Barnes and Sylas Keller; a sister-in-law, Joyce Keller of Gaffney; brother-in-law, Tom George of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family; and a good friend, Bud Purdue.

Mr. Keller was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Keller and Toby Keller; two sisters, JoAnn George and Judy Crawford; two brothers-in-law, Norman Sellars and Donnie Crawford.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Compassus staff and Spartanburg Regional 5 Heart.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Cherokee Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Daryle Hawthorne officiating.

Interment will be in Cherokee Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

