Ronnie Russell

Ronnie Russell Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Charles Ronald Russell, 72, of 992 Potter Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Carolyn Dover Russell and son of the late Guy and Mary Scruggs Russell. He was a graduate of Chesnee High School, loved working on cars, gardening and growing produce and was a member of New Harvest Church of God.

Surviving are two sons, Wayne Russell and Timothy Guy Russell, both of Gaffney; a brother, Robert Russell (Mary Faye) of Roebuck; three sisters, Brenda Gilley, Lee Greer, both of Texas and Mary Frances Mayes of Arkansas; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Russell.

No services are scheduled.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 18, 2020
