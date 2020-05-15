|
Bishop Ronnie Claude Wilkins Sr. age 67 of 116 Lincoln Drive Gaffney SC, transitioned from this life, Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Claude Wilkins and Katherine Gazaree Wilkins. He was also preceded in death two daughters, Hattie Dukes and Tia Wood. One sister, Peggy Means. Two brothers, Mandret Wilkins and Bobby Hicks.
He leaves to cherish fond memories his wife, Alice Littlejohn Wilkins of 42 years; two sons, Ronnie Wilkins Jr. and Michael Posey; two daughters, Essence Wilkins and Stacey Posey. Two brothers, John Thomas Wilkins and Jerry Dean Wilkins; one sister, Janet Harris; 16 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family is receiving friends at the residence.
We do ask that you honor our visitation hours from 12 - 6 p.m.; also, that you limit your stay to 10 - 15 minutes as we are practicing social distancing. If you have a mask, please wear it. Thank you for your consideration and understanding as we navigate through this difficult period.
Due to Federal & State COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 15, 2020