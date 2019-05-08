Gaffney, S.C. - Ronald "Ronny" Bruce Smiley, 65, of 113 Mohea Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Diane Bullock Smiley and son of the late Mack Smiley and Jean Owen Smiley. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and the owner/operator of Smiley Tile & Concrete. Ronny's favorite sport was baseball. He was a member of the Bandidos Open League Softball Team and loved to coach and watch his two boys play sports. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church where he formerly served as a deacon.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Bryce Smiley and wife, Rachel, and Nicholas Smiley, both of Gaffney; three sisters, Wanda Hawkins and husband, Ricky of Gaffney, Ann Hutson and husband, William of Alabama and Gloria McCraw and husband, Perry of Irmo; a brother-in-law, Rory Dover of Blacksburg; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Dover.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 4:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Midway Baptist Church. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM at the Church with Rev. Vernon Craig and Rev. Danny Emory officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Midway Baptist Church, 153 Midway Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

