Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Rosemary Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Phillips Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Rosemary Turney Phillips, 65, of 376 Little Egypt Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Born in Gaffney, she was the fiance of Terry Wilson and daughter of the late Harvey Eugene Turney and Frances Childers Turney. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Cosmetology School, a retired beautician and a homemaker. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, loved her dog "Puku" and the beach. She was a member of Encounter Church.

Surviving in addition to her fiance are a daughter, Christy Henry of Gaffney; a sister, Vickie T. Allen and husband, Ed of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Chase Humphries and Haley Humphries; two great-grandchildren, Macie Grace Humphries and Noah Chad Humphries; a special cousin, Jill Stanton of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chad Humphries and a cousin, Resa Jones.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joey Turner officiating. Interment will be Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now