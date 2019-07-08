Gaffney, S.C. - Rosemary Turney Phillips, 65, of 376 Little Egypt Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Born in Gaffney, she was the fiance of Terry Wilson and daughter of the late Harvey Eugene Turney and Frances Childers Turney. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Cosmetology School, a retired beautician and a homemaker. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, loved her dog "Puku" and the beach. She was a member of Encounter Church.

Surviving in addition to her fiance are a daughter, Christy Henry of Gaffney; a sister, Vickie T. Allen and husband, Ed of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Chase Humphries and Haley Humphries; two great-grandchildren, Macie Grace Humphries and Noah Chad Humphries; a special cousin, Jill Stanton of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chad Humphries and a cousin, Resa Jones.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joey Turner officiating. Interment will be Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

