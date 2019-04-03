Rosetta L. McDaniel, 75, of Zoar Baptist Church Road, Casar, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.

Born in Cherokee County, on October 24, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Dennis Garland Ledbetter and Leona Elizabeth Ledbetter. Rosetta worked most of her life in the cotton industry.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by ten siblings.

She is survived by her husband of forty-six years, Steve R. McDaniel; three sons, Warren Childers and wife Wonda, Dennis Childers and wife Kathy, and Wayne Childers and wife Lisa; stepson, Steve Mc- Daniel, Jr and wife Laura; stepdaughter, Angie and husband Reggie Jones; sister, Sadie Butler; eleven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Zoar Baptist Church, Casar.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey- Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.