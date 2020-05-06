|
Gaffney, S.C. - Columbus Ross Bratton, 76, of 134 Stacy Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Linda McWaters Bratton and son of the late Lionel and Louise Spencer Bratton. He was a 1961 graduate of Gaffney High School, a 1965 graduate of Limestone College, and earned his Masters and EDS degrees from Winthrop College. He retired from the Cherokee County School District where he taught for 30 years and received the Teacher of the Year Award. He formerly served as music director for six Churches in Cherokee County and was a member of Draytonville Baptist Church. He was a member of the Retired Teacher's Association and the Cherokee County Garden Club. Ross loved his family and loved to travel. He traveled to all of the Continental United States.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a special great-nephew, Brad Ellis (Dayna) of Gaffney and their children, Karli, Drew and Wes; nieces Mitzi Ellis (Barry) and Tammy Fowler, both of Gaffney; nephews, Jimmy Whelchel (Joleen), Mike Norris, Dick Norris, Eddie Bratton and Scott Bratton, all of Gaffney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Bratton and infant brother, Roger Bratton, two sisters, Ann Norris and Sara Jean Whelchel, and a nephew, Tommy Whelchel.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 in the Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Keith Harrill and Reverend Tommy Wright officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Draytonville Baptist Church, 179 Draytonville Church Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 6, 2020