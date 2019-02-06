Home

Services
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Concord Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Concord Baptist Church

Roxanne Edrington

Roxanne Edrington Obituary

Roxanne Ferellis Houey Edrington, 45, of 537 Estelle Road, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Gaffney.

She was born in Gaffney and was a daughter of Shelia Houey Byers and the late James Littlejohn.

Roxanne was a member of Concord Baptist Church. She was a 1992 graduate of Gaffney High School and a former employee of TNS Mills.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by: a son, Kelsey Edrington; a daughter, Keyonia Edrington; three brothers, Stan Mickles, Rodrick Byers, and James Littlejohn; grandson, Kyrie Edrington, all of Gaffney; other relatives and many friends.

The Funeral Service will be Friday, 3:00 p.m., in Concord Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Michael Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. She will be in state in the church Friday at 2:00 p.m.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 6, 2019
