Roxanne Ferellis Houey Edrington, 45, of 537 Estelle Road, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Gaffney.

She was born in Gaffney and was a daughter of Shelia Houey Byers and the late James Littlejohn.

Roxanne was a member of Concord Baptist Church. She was a 1992 graduate of Gaffney High School and a former employee of TNS Mills.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by: a son, Kelsey Edrington; a daughter, Keyonia Edrington; three brothers, Stan Mickles, Rodrick Byers, and James Littlejohn; grandson, Kyrie Edrington, all of Gaffney; other relatives and many friends.

The Funeral Service will be Friday, 3:00 p.m., in Concord Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Michael Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. She will be in state in the church Friday at 2:00 p.m.

