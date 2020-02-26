|
|
Chesnee, S.C. - Roxie Cash, 94, formerly of 393 Woods Farm Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Magnolia's of Gaffney.
Born in Chesnee, she was the daughter of the late George Dewey Cash and Lethia Cordelia "Kitty" Randolph Cash. She was a graduate of Chesnee High School and Cecil's Business College, was formerly employed by Butte Knit and was a card stocker for American Greeting. She was a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church where she was a choir member and president of the WMU, loved music, especially the Chesnee Opry House, loved playing bingo and sitting on her porch.
Surviving are a nephew, Raymond Yelton and wife, Diane of Gaffney; a great-niece Beth Yelton Ellis and husband, Stephen of Gaffney; a great-great niece, Lindsey Ellis and a great-great nephew, Andrew Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Hilda Yelton and Frances Cash and a brother, William Cash.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Chesnee First Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the Church with Dr. Gary Grogan officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Magnolia's of Gaffney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Chesnee First Baptist Church, "Kitchen Fund", 211 S. Kentucky Avenue, Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 26, 2020