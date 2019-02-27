Smyrna, South Carolina - Mr. Roy Rogers Bolin Sr., 66, of 4600 Canaan Church Road, passed away on February 25, 2019, at his residence. Born in Whitmire, he was the husband of Donna Ghent Bolin and the son of the late John Bolin and Lura Duncan Bolin. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC. Graveside services will he held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 3:00 pm at Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery. Following the graveside service, the family will meet in the fellowship hall at Smyrna Baptist Church. The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Bolin family.