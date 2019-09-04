|
Gaffney, S.C. - Roy Rawley Bradley, 94, of 302 Overhill Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Fingerville, he was the husband of Margaret Largent Bradley and son of the late Robert Rawley Bradley and Ollie Cartee Bradley. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from APC Trucking, and was a U.S. World War II veteran. He was a member of West End Baptist Church where he was a lifetime deacon and Sunday School Teacher and was also a member of the American Legion. He loved his family and loved to serve others.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Robert Bradley and wife, Brenda of Clover; a daughter, Donna Smith and husband, Jerry of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren, Todd Parris and wife, Patty, Allen Smith and wife, Stacy, and Robert Bradley, III and wife, April; a great-grandchild, Arden Bradley; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Troy Bradley, J. C. Bradley, F. E. Bradley, Jesse B Bradley and Tommy Bradley and a granddaughter, Jennifer Lyn Bradley.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Wayne Brown and Rev. Rodney Cook officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: West End Baptist Church, 400 Overbrook Drive, Gaffney, SC 29341 or , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.