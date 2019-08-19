Home

Roy Davis

Roy Davis Obituary

Roy Lee Davis, 65, of 128 Roberta Drive, Gaffney, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Spartanburg Restorative Care.

He was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late William and Carrie Nell Banks Davis.

Roy was a member of Concord Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Barber Scotia College, Concord, NC. Roy was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and was instrumental in starting the Gaffney Chapter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John W., Marin L., and Lamon E. Davis. He leaves to cherish loving memories: two sisters, Carolyn Monroe (Roy) of Temple Hills, MD and Gloria Davis of Gaffney.

The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, 2:00 p.m., in Concord Baptist Church with The Rev. Dr. Michael A. Bridges officiating. Omega Psi Phi Rites will be held immediately after the funeral, followed by interment in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.

He will be in state in the church Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

The Gilmore Mortuary

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 19, 2019
