Gaffney, S.C. - Roy Arthur Savoy, 74, formerly of Oshkosh, Nebraska, passed away peacefully, on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Magnolias of Gaffney.
Born in Milton, Vermont, he was the husband of Nancy Harris Savoy and the son of the late Arthur Savoy and Ida Picard Savoy. He was a United States Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Newport News CA148. He was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed gardening, traveling, tractor pulls, woodworking and crocheting. Mr. Savoy was retired from Ideal Horizons and of the Protestant faith.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are three sons, Carey Savoy (Lisa) of Clover, Jeffery Savoy (Leslie) of Rutland, VT and David Savoy (Brandi), of Rutland, VT; a daughter, Deborah Phelps (Christopher) of Cavendish, VT; three brothers, Ronald Savoy of Ridgecrest, CA, John Savoy of Punta Gorda, FL and Danny Savoy of Milton, VT; three sisters, Nancy Cota, Donna Savoy and Joni Sawyer, all of Milton, VT; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Savoy was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Hibbard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Compassus, 212 E. Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney, SC, 29340.
No services are scheduled at this time.
The family will be at their respective homes.
