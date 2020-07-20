1/
Roy "Rocky" Scruggs Sr.
Gaffney, SC --Roy "Rocky" Lee Scruggs Sr., 58, of 201 Great Meadows Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Marsha Foster Scruggs and the son of the late Bud Scruggs and Annie Faye Morrow Scruggs. He was retired from Bommer Industries and loved NASCAR, especially Tony Stewart. Mr. Scruggs was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are three sons, Roy Lee Scruggs Jr. (Elana Hall) of Spartanburg, Malachi Isaiah Scruggs and Trevor Martin, both of Gaffney; two daughters, Kera Joy Scruggs of Woodruff and Christian Hope Scruggs of Gaffney; a brother, Reggie Scruggs (Teresa) of Chesnee; a sister, Deborah Ellison of Chesnee; a grandson, Gabriel Hall; numerous nieces and nephews; and companion, Lynn Jackson of Gaffney. Mr. Scruggs was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Scruggs.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Shannon Mosley officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Heart Association, 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC, 29615.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
