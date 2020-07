Roy Robert Wilkins Jr. passed away Thursday, July 23, at Magnolia Manor nursing home, after a brief stay. He was born March 28, 1946. A celebration of life will be held by his wife Mattie Littlejohn Wilkins, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 4 p.m., at their residence. The family will be at the residence 230 Beech Street Pacolet, South Carolina.