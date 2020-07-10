1/
Rozelle Eaves
UNION, S.C. - Mrs. Rozelle Smith Eaves, age 88, formerly of Mt. Tabor Church Rd., Union, widow of William "Bill" Eaves, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Mrs. Eaves was born in Gaffney, May 21, 1932, a daughter of the late James Claude Smith and Clara Inman Smith. She attended Hickory Grove and Gowdeysville Schools and was a wife and homemaker. Mrs. Eaves was a faithful member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a brother, Joe Smith of Gaffney; three sisters, Frances Mullinax of Gaffney, Mary Ann Gregg of Roebuck and Doris Smith of Chesnee; several nieces and nephews including two special nieces, Julie Comer and Audrey Boler both of Union. Mrs. Eaves was predeceased by a son, James William "Billy" Eaves, a brother, John Smith, two sisters, Claudia Kirby, and Jimmie Hammett.

The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to the staff and nurses of Crescent Hospice for their care of Mrs. Eaves during her illness.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Richard Lewis. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 839 Main St., Buffalo, SC 29321.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
